PFI conspiracy case | NIA raids six places in Tamil Nadu; 2 people detained

May 09, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said

PTI

The National Investigation Agency on May 9, 2023, raided six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case against the banned Popular Front of India. Photo Credit: @ANI/Twitter

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 9 conducted searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to unlawful activities of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and detained two people, officials said.

Mohammad Qaiser, the Madurai regional president of PFI and Sadiq Ali, the SDPI district secretary of Theni have been detained, officials said, adding the raids are underway in Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul and Theni districts.

So far, nearly a dozen cadre of PFI have been arrested by the NIA since registering the case early last year.

The case relates to conspiracy and unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, the officials said.

They said the outfit has been accused of organising training with deadly weapons for the cadres and using them to attack targets chosen by leaders of PFI at the district and State levels.

