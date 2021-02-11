Petrol price crosses ₹90 a litre in State

CHENNAI

11 February 2021

Customers angry, says dealers’ body

Petrol prices on Wednesday breached the ₹90 mark in most parts of Chennai and other parts of the State.

In a few bunks in Chennai, petrol price was ₹89.96/litre. This price difference is due to transportation costs varying from one location to another. The other places where the price went beyond ₹90 are Sankagiri (₹90.27), Madurai (₹90.39), Erode (₹90.52), and Tiruchi (₹90.32).

J. Selvam, Madurai district president, Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association, said that with prices crossing ₹90 a litre, many motorists were angry. “They think we are taking all the money. Even if a few drops spill accidentally, it leads to unnecessary problems. We are telling the boys to be very careful while dispensing fuel and not to lose temper,” he said.

“I fill up for ₹500 a week, but now that amount is not enough. I get lesser fuel for the same price. I have lost a lot of business due to the pandemic and my income too has reduced. Switching over to public transport would not be a possibility for me since I carry a lot of tools for work,” said K. Moorthi, a plumber.

Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson made a special mention in the House on Wednesday seeking a waiver on the tax collected by the Centre.

Alagiri’s appeal

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri requested the Centre to reduce petrol and diesel prices in line with the international prices and roll back the increase in excise duty as people are facing enormous financial challenges.