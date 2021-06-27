Petrol prices cross ₹100 in 35 districts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

27 June 2021 00:08 IST

The latest revision of 31 paise/litre is the 13th hike this month

Petrol prices crossed the ₹100 mark in 35 districts in the State on Saturday, with a revision of 31 paise per litre — the 13th hike this month.

Vellore saw petrol priced at ₹101.37/litre, Cuddalore ₹101.07/litre, Tiruvannamalai ₹100.81/litre and Salem ₹100/litre.

Places like Rameswaram (₹101/litre) and Hosur (₹101.10/litre) witnessed price pass the ₹100 mark on Thursday. At bunks in the core of Chennai prices have not yet touched ₹100 a litre. Fuel outlets sold petrol at ₹99.19/lit and diesel at ₹93.23/litre, with an upward revision of 34 paise.

S. Jude Mathew, Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Association, said with only about 30% of businesses working and people using cars only for medical emergencies, marriages and deaths, taxies were unable to fix rates due to such prohibitive fuel costs. “When customers refuse to pay, we are either forced to cancel trips or run at losses. Already vehicle finance companies are taking away vehicles for not paying dues,” he said.

V. Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Virugambakkam, said the government must consider reducing prices. “Puducherry did that and their prices have not gone up to ₹100. The Central government has not spoken anything about fuel prices and is watching people suffer,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association president K.P. Murali said dealers were finding it very difficult to run outlets due to the high cost of purchasing fuel.