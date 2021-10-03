Petrol price crosses ₹100 a litre

Surging crude price, supply constraints cited

The price of petrol crossed ₹100 a litre across the State on Friday and Saturday.

The last time this happened in the State was in the last week of June, and the price crossed ₹100 in the first week of July in outlets in core Chennai city. Prices of fuel and auto gas differ from place to place due to transportation costs.

The price of petrol was ₹100.24 a litre in Mamallapuram, ₹100.98 in Marakanam, ₹101.83 in Cuddalore, ₹102.11 in Chidambaram, ₹100.37 in Madurai, ₹100.24 in Tiruchi and ₹100.54 in Salem.

In Chennai, the cost of petrol was ₹99.80 a litre, diesel ₹95.02 and XP95 ₹103.37.

On Saturday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased petrol price by 22 paise a litre.

Petrol prices have been going up over the last couple of weeks, neutralising the reduction of ₹3 a litre announced by the State government in August.

Auto LPG prices have gone up by around 25 paise per kilo since October 1.

In September, petrol price went up on two days and went down on one day and at the same time, diesel prices went up on five days and came down on one day finishing up with an increase of ₹1.07 that month.

Oil industry sources explained that crude prices were going up due to a combination of factors. The demand for oil had gone up worldwide but at the same time, production had been hit in some countries. The situation was expected to stabilise by this month end with oil producers keeping up their supply agreements.

“Diesel has never touched the three figure mark, and if it comes to that, I think the Centre should intervene. However, despite high prices, OMCs are witnessing an increase in consumption of petrol,” a source said.