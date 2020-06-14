Petrol, diesel price hike will hurt people, says Vasan

Special Correspondent

14 June 2020 11:31 IST

The Tamil Maanila Congress president urged the Centre to fix fuel prices in a manner that would be affordable to people in the current situation

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Sunday pointed out that petrol and diesel prices has been increased for the past eight days, despite a fall in crude oil prices in the international market.

In a statement, he said that the increase will affect all sections of people, particularly the middle class.

Mr. Vasan noted that the price hike would lead to an indirect increase in the cost of goods and lead to higher inflation, which will be an additional burden on people who are already suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the Centre to fix the fuel prices in a manner that would be affordable to people in the current situation.