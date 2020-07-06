Petrol bunks adopt ‘no mask, no fuel’ policy

With the government relaxing lockdown norms in the State, fuel outlets have officially decided to sell fuel only to those wearing masks. Though this has been a practice in most retail outlets for over a month now, the dealers have made it official now.
“Over 90% of our customers, including car and truck drivers, comply with the rules and follow physical distancing norms and wear masks. A small percentage, however, comes in with their masks in their pockets. In such cases, pump attendants request customers to wear them. But some two-wheeler riders create a ruckus. We refuse to serve such customers,” said a dealer.
Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association president K.P. Murali said: “Taking into consideration the safety of our men and our customers, we are insisting that people use masks or kerchiefs to cover their mouth and nose while at the bunk”. There are a total of 4,800 bunks in the State.
The association has also decided to ensure the presence of one staff member at the outlets, on Sundays, when bunks will remain shut due to the complete lockdown announced by the State government. Emergency vehicles will be served if necessary, he added.
