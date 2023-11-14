HamberMenu
Petrol bomb hurled at supermarket in Vaniyambadi town

A special team has been formed to nab Yusuf

November 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
A 20-year-old man hurled a petrol bomb at the supermarket in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur.

A 20-year-old man hurled a petrol bomb at the supermarket in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 20-year-old man hurled a petrol bomb at a supermarket in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur.

Police said A. Sowkath Ali, 33, was running a supermarket in Netaji Nagar in the town for many years. His neighbour, Mohammed Yusuf, 20, had been quarrelling with him over petty issues for the past few weeks. It was around 9.45 p.m. on Monday, that Yusuf came to the supermarket. But Sowkath Ali chased him away. However, Yusuf returned and hurled a petrol bomb at the supermarket. Before passerby and others could nab him, he fled the spot.

With the assistance of people around, Ali doused the small fire that occurred at the entrance of the supermarket. Based on an alert, the Natrampalli police inspected the spot. A case has been registered. A special team has been formed to nab Yusuf. An investigation is under way, police said.

