Petrol bomb hurled at DMK functionary’s car in Tiruvannamalai

February 15, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A petrol bomb was hurled at a car belonging to a DMK functionary while it was parked at his house on Karayanchetti Street in Tiruvannamalai town, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said miscreants had hurled the bomb at the car owned by S. Sankar (37), DMK’s Tiruvannamalai town deputy organiser. The rear and side of the car were damaged. The incident took place around 1 a.m.

After being alerted by Mr. Sankar, Tiruvannamalai town police rushed to the spot and collected evidence. An initial investigation revealed that Mr. Sankar, who was also involved in the real estate business in the district, along with a private financier, had lent money to borrowers in the town a few months ago. However the two had had some problems with money transactions between themselves. Police suspect the petrol bomb incident may have occurred due to previous enmity between them.

The police have collected CCTV camera footage from the house opposite Mr. Sankar’s, and have found two persons believed to be involved in the incident. Further investigations are on, police said.