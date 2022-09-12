Tamil Nadu

Petrol bomb hurled at BJP functionary’s car in Parangipettai

A petrol bomb was hurled at a car belonging to a BJP functionary parked outside his house at Parangipettai near here in the early hours of Monday.

The police said miscreants had hurled the bomb at the car owned by Thamarai Murugan, the north union president of the BJP in Parangipettai. The rear portion of the car was damaged.

After being alerted by Mr. Murugan, the police rushed to the spot and collected the evidence. A police officer said they were combing through CCTV camera footage from the area to trace suspects. Investigations are on.


