Petrol bomb hurled at bakery in Vaniyambadi  

December 31, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Tirupattur

Three unidentified miscreants wearing masks hurled a petrol bomb at a bakery at the bus terminus in Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur in the late hours of Saturday. The fire that erupted was put out by Vaniyambadi Town police and firefighters.

Police said bakery owner S. Tamil Aruvi, 52, was preparing to close his shop for the day when three unidentified persons hurled a petrol bomb at it around 11.15 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Aruvi alerted the police and firefighters, who reached the spot and doused the smoke and fire.

Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Fingerprints experts have also been brought in since the bakery and nearby shops had no CCTV cameras.

A case has been registered. An investigation is under way.

