Petition that had sought lockdown relief closed

CHENNAI

02 September 2020 23:58 IST

It had extended validity of bail and parole orders, stayed eviction and demolition drives

The Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a suo motu writ petition that it had taken up after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to grant extraordinary relief such as extending the validity of bail and parole orders passed by criminal courts across the State, besides staying all eviction, dispossession and demolition drives.

Omnibus protection

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha closed the writ petition after observing that the lockdown norms had been relaxed to a great extent and, hence, there was no need for granting such an omnibus protection to litigants who could now approach the jurisdictional court concerned and obtain individual relief in their favour.

The case was closed after hearing State government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan and Greater Chennai Corporation standing counsel K. Raja Shrinivas, who stated that the civic body was unable to lock and seal unauthorised and illegal buildings in the city due to the orders passed by the High Court on the suo motu writ petition.

