Petition submitted against Karti Chidambaram to TNCC chief

Published - August 05, 2024 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress Legislature Party leader and chairman, Disciplinary Action Committee, K.R. Ramasamy, along with others from the Sivaganga District Congress Committee (DCC), submitted a petition against Sivaganga M.P., Karti Chidambaram, to TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, for organising a meeting of DCC office bearers without extending a formal invite to them.

TNCC sources said Mr. Karti’s recent comments that Congress should strive to either be a part of the State Government or in Opposition has not gone down too well with the local Congress cadre and the Sivaganga DMK office bearers.

“These decisions need to be taken by party leadership in New Delhi. Mr. Karti cannot take them. Also, since 1967, both the Dravidian parties have ensured that the allies are not a part of the State government. If we continue to insist, they will not entertain the alliance,” contended a senior TNCC leader.

The DCC office bearers reportedly threatened to resign en masse if they are going to be sidelined in this manner.

