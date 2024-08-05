GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Petition submitted against Karti Chidambaram to TNCC chief

Published - August 05, 2024 10:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress Legislature Party leader and chairman, Disciplinary Action Committee, K.R. Ramasamy, along with others from the Sivaganga District Congress Committee (DCC), submitted a petition against Sivaganga M.P., Karti Chidambaram, to TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, for organising a meeting of DCC office bearers without extending a formal invite to them.

TNCC sources said Mr. Karti’s recent comments that Congress should strive to either be a part of the State Government or in Opposition has not gone down too well with the local Congress cadre and the Sivaganga DMK office bearers.

“These decisions need to be taken by party leadership in New Delhi. Mr. Karti cannot take them. Also, since 1967, both the Dravidian parties have ensured that the allies are not a part of the State government. If we continue to insist, they will not entertain the alliance,” contended a senior TNCC leader.

The DCC office bearers reportedly threatened to resign en masse if they are going to be sidelined in this manner.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.