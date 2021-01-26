Petition filed in SC seeking time to conduct mop up counselling for medical admissions, Govt tells HC

The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court of having approached the Supreme Court seeking extension of time to conduct mop up counselling for medical admissions this year in order to fill up all unfilled government quota seats in private medical colleges.

Appearing before Justice B. Pugalendhi, Special Government Pleader (Education) E. Manohar said the government had already approached the Supreme Court and was awaiting necessary orders. The submission was made during the hearing of a case for conducting the mop up counselling.

Sushma Devi Perumal, a 19-year-old MBBS aspirant, had filed the case contending that she had secured 403 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and was placed at 846th rank under the Scheduled Caste category.

She could not secure a seat in either the Phase I counselling conducted on December 12 or in the Phase II counselling conducted on January 8. However, she was hopeful of getting admitted in the mop up counselling but no such counselling was conducted.

The SGP told the court that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court much earlier seeking extension of time for conduct of the mop up counselling and that the matter was still pending. After taking note of his submissions, the judge simply adjourned the writ petition.