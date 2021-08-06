Peter Alphonse seeks special law to protect communal harmony

It can serve as a model to other States, he says in letter to CM

Demanding stringent action against those who incite communal violence in Tamil Nadu, State Minorities Commission Chairperson Peter Alphonse on Thursday made a strong case for enacting special legislation to protect communal harmony.

“It can serve as a model to other States in the country,” he said in a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Recalling an incident of miscreants placing an idol of Lord Vinayaka in Tiruchengode and subsequent developments, he said Tamils divided into two groups and raised slogans against one another. “Miscreants, who sow the seeds of disharmony should be booked under law irrespective of their religious faiths,” he stressed.

Mr. Alphonse felt that while the Chief Minister was driven by the goal of getting $1,00,000 crore and making Tamil Nadu the investment destination of Southeast Asia, a section was seeking to derail the goal by invoking caste and religion.

“They are afraid of your efforts to bring them together with the identity as Tamils. They should be dealt with seriously,” Mr. Alphonse said.

The Congress leader also recalled how he and the Tamil Nadu Bishops Council condemned a priest when he spoke against Hindus and Bharat Mata.

“The Catholics will stand by you in your efforts to preserve communal and social harmony,” he said, and urged the Chief Minister to set up a communal harmony committee in every district.

"The committee will serve as the messengers of peace," he contended.