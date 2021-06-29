Peter Alphonse named chief of State Minorities Commission

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin has reconstituted the State Minorities Commission that aims at safeguarding the rights and interests of both religious and linguistic minorities

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reconstituted the State Minorities Commission and named former Congress legislator S. Peter Alphonse as its chairperson.

Mr. Alphonse had been elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Tenkasi constituency in 1989 and 1991 and was elected to the House from the Kadayanallur segment in 2006, an official release stated.

The State Minorities Commission was constituted to safeguard the rights and interests of both religious and linguistic minorities. It visits various parts of the State to study the problems of minorities and recommends suitable remedial measures to the departments concerned.

The constitution of the State Minorities Commission was ordered through a G.O. in 1989 under the then DMK government headed by Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. An Act was passed to make it a statutory body in 2010.

Construction workers welfare board

The CM has also reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board and named Pon. Kumar as its chairperson. Secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Finance, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Highways and Minor Ports Departments, the Labour Commissioner, the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Direct of Public Health and the Regional Labour Commissioner of the Union government would also be part of the Board.

Representatives of employers, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, representatives from CREDAI, and representatives from manual workers are also among the members of the Board.