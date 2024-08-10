Teacher in Salem kicks students, video goes viral

A video showing a physical education teacher from a private school in Salem attacking students went viral on social media on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

In the video, Annamalai, a PE teacher at a private higher secondary school in Kolathur, Salem district, was seen assaulting students, allegedly for not performing well in a football match. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) circulated the video online, calling for action against the teacher and warning of a protest.

Salem District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) M. Kabir stated that instructions had been issued to serve a show cause notice regarding the incident and assured that action would be taken against the teacher.