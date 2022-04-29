Perungudi fire under control, contained to 7-8 acres: Nehru

The smoke billowing from the site is expected to stop on Saturday

The fire at the Perungudi landfill, spread over 225 acres, has been brought “under control” and contained to 7-8 acres. The smoke billowing from there is expected to stop on Saturday, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru informed the Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a call attention motion moved by a few MLAs, he said the fire broke out “on its own” after dried coconut husk dumped there emitted gas with methane on being exposed to sunlight. The landfill was being compartmentalised to prevent the spread of fire, he said.

A total of 12 fire tenders and two aerial ladder platforms were deployed, Mr. Nehru said. The Director-General of Police of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Managing Director of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board were camping there.

Water was being used consistently to douse the fire, but it resumed if there was a break, the Minister said. “The fire is under control. We are working to douse it. By tomorrow [Saturday], we would put it out and stop the smoke,” he said.

Garbage from Zones 9 to 15 of the Greater Chennai Corporation had been dumped in the landfill for the past several years after being recycled, the Minister said. During his visit there, he and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian instructed officials to speed up the bio-mining process, and power supply was restored in consultation with Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Mr. Nehru said.

Permanent solution

On the directions of the Chief Minister to find a permanent solution, officials visited Hyderabad to see how non-biodegradable garbage was being used to produce methane, which could be sold, Mr. Nehru said. “We are planning to set up such facilities in three places,” he said. The State government would take steps to resolve the issues at the landfill within two years.

Earlier, S. Aravind Ramesh of the DMK, S.P. Velumani of the AIADMK, K. Selvaperunthagai of the Congress, G.K. Mani of the PMK, S.S. Balaji of the VCK and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan sought government action in this regard.