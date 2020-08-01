Perumbakkam TNSCB residents struggle with skin infections

The tanks have never been cleaned properly, allege residents. Photo: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

01 August 2020 14:32 IST

Unclean water tanks or contaminated water could be the reason, they say

Residents of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements have been struggling with skin infections for many years. They suspect that it is either due to unclean water tanks or contaminated water.

There are over 18,000 families residing in Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements. “We have been facing this problem for the past two years. Residents, especially children and elderly, have been getting rashes all over the body,” said a woman residing in Perumbakkam.

Many residents suspect that it may be because of the unclean water tanks. “They have never been cleaned properly. We suspect that it can be a reason for the infection. Especially during the pandemic, no one has come. The contract workers are demanding Rs. 50 from each house to clean the tanks,” said M. Tamilarasan, president, Nammal Mudiyum 18th Block, TNSCB tenement association.

He said that the water supply is not proper. “We get it on alternate days. As the pressure is not good, the tank does not get full. There are a lot of plumbing related issues in the tenements,” he said.

Sister Valarmathy, State coordinator, National Domestic Workers Movement, said that many residents have complained to her about the infection. “The Primary Health Centre should function 24 hours. There is only one doctor for 18,000 families. They should have all specialists, including a skin specialist,” she said.

Mr. Tamilasaran added that there should be an ambulance in Perumbakkam. “For major injuries we have to go to Stanley Hospital or Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital."

A TNSCB official claimed that the tanks are cleaned regularly. "If the residents have any complaints, they can approach us," he said.