Perumal Murugan’s Maadhorupaagan translated into French from Tamil

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan’s novel Maadhorupaagan has been translated into French. Gallimard, a prestigious French publishing house, is publishing the book. Translated from Tamil to French by Léticia Ibanez, the book has been scheduled for release on January 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My knowledge is mainly written one, but I know contemporary Tamil well enough to identify a writer’s signature style and transpose his/her specific voice into my language,” said Ms. Ibanez in an email interview to The Hindu.

She wrote her PhD thesis on Tamil writer Mauṉi and his contribution to the development of Tamil literary modernism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The English translation of the novel, revolving around a childless couple Kali and Ponna in the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu, published many years after its release in Tamil, had stirred a controversy. Mr. Murugan, who was targetted by the Hindutva and caste forces, had announced that he would quit writing. But the English translation titled One Part Woman by Aniruddhan Vasudevan went on to win the Sahitya Akademy award for translation.

Asked whether she was required to refer to the English translation, Ms. Ibanez said Mr. Vasudevan’s magnificent translation was at once readable, sensitive and very close to the original version.

“It helped me understand certain dialogues better (it was the first time I had to translate Kongu Tamil), but I couldn’t totally rely on it because there are things you can translate directly from Tamil into English but that French doesn’t allow,” said Ms. Ibanez, who learnt Tamil for over 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said one of the difficulties in the translation was the recurrence of enraan-enraal, avan-aval in the original text.

“It’s not a problem in English if you repeat he said-she said or he-she, but French is generally allergic to repetition, so I had to use more precise terms with connotations appropriate to the context. But, this variety had to remain limited in order to maintain the sobriety of Mr. Murugan’s style, said Ms. Ibanez.

“In Tamil, you can use the simple past, irantha kaalam to narrate flashbacks, but in French you have to use the plus-que-parfait (an equivalent of murru perra irantha kalam) compound tense that weighs down the narrative when it’s used on the scale of an entire paragraph. What to do when 60% of the novel are flashbacks,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the choices she had made differ from the English translator’s, especially when it comes to dialogues.

“I’ve translated the dialogues into colloquial French, punctuated by a few ‘rusticisms’ to retain some of the Tamil dialogues’s dialectal flavour, and I’ve retained the coarseness of certain words (mainly scatological images) that I think the English version smoothens out a little. One of the challenges in translation was to find a way to transpose into French the Kongu Tamil spoken by the characters, and to ensure that those very colloquial dialogues fit as naturally as possible into the narrative passages where the level of language is way more elevated,” she said.

Though she said she did not feel qualified enough to rate the quality of her work, she loved the two years spent with Maadhorupaagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very formative experience for me. In addition to long one-on-one sessions with Mr. Murugan’s text, they offered me fascinating exchanges with its publisher Kannan Sundaram, with Perumal Murugan, who very kindly answered my questions by e-mail, and with my fellow translator (from Malayalam and English to French) and role-model Dominique Vitalyos, who enlightened me on an essential technical point: the use of tenses in the translation of long flashbacks,” she said.

She said that the other major challenge in translating was finding a way to avoid using past perfects en masse and making the French version a tedious read. “Ms. Vitalyos helped me create fade-outs in the use of tenses, allowing the story to move imperceptibly towards the simple past in certain passages such as the fateful conversation between Kali and Ponna where the narrative gets gripping,” she added.

She said she was delighted to have worked for Gallimard, probably the most prestigious literary French publishing house known for its accuracy. “In addition to the proofreading done by my close ones, the book has passed through the hands of at least three professional proof readers who have made insightful suggestions for reformulation. Without this contribution, this translation wouldn’t have been the same. The making of a book is a team effort, especially at the end of the process. I feel happy and proud to have been part of that team. I hope that the book will be well received by the French-speaking readers, and that its reception will do justice to the work of all those involved in the publication,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.