Persons with disability want 5% allocation in guest lecturer vacancies

January 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Persons with disability want the Higher Education Department to allocate 5% of guest lecture posts for them. The Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has demanded that the Government Order 269 be implemented in toto.

The association’s vice-president B.S. Bharathi Anna said as per the Higher Education Minister’s announcement only 4% posts are allocated for disabled candidates. This would mean that each of the categories such as hearing impaired, visually impaired, physically handicapped persons and persons with other disabilities will get only 1% reservation.

“Now that the State government has created equal job opportunities for disabled persons we want the Higher Education Department to allocate 360 posts from among 1,895 posts for persons with disability,” he said.

Of the 5%, Mr. Bharathi Anna demanded that 2% posts be reserved for visually handicapped. According to him around 100 persons have applied and want them to be considered for the posts. Until Monday evening only 30% of the eligible candidates had received SMS from the department for the personal interview, which is set to begin on Tuesday.