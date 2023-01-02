HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Persons with disability want 5% allocation in guest lecturer vacancies

As per Minister’s announcement only 4% posts are allocated, says TARATDAC official

January 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Higher Education Department should allocate 360 posts from among 1,895 posts for persons with disability, says association’s vice-president B.S. Bharathi Anna. (Photo used for representational purpose only)

The Higher Education Department should allocate 360 posts from among 1,895 posts for persons with disability, says association’s vice-president B.S. Bharathi Anna. (Photo used for representational purpose only)

Persons with disability want the Higher Education Department to allocate 5% of guest lecture posts for them. The Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) has demanded that the Government Order 269 be implemented in toto.

The association’s vice-president B.S. Bharathi Anna said as per the Higher Education Minister’s announcement only 4% posts are allocated for disabled candidates. This would mean that each of the categories such as hearing impaired, visually impaired, physically handicapped persons and persons with other disabilities will get only 1% reservation.

“Now that the State government has created equal job opportunities for disabled persons we want the Higher Education Department to allocate 360 posts from among 1,895 posts for persons with disability,” he said.

Of the 5%, Mr. Bharathi Anna demanded that 2% posts be reserved for visually handicapped. According to him around 100 persons have applied and want them to be considered for the posts. Until Monday evening only 30% of the eligible candidates had received SMS from the department for the personal interview, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

Related Topics

higher education / teachers / disabled

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.