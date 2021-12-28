Personalities from various fields honoured

N. Ravi congratulates awardees at the event organised by South Madras Club

Several personalities from various fields were honoured at the Achievers Award ceremony organised by the South Madras Club here on Monday.

While speaking at the event, N. Ravi, publisher, The Hindu Group, said people who were being honoured had been outstanding in their respective fields and contributed a significant part to nation-building.

“Their pursuit of excellence, hard work, talent and values of caring and giving are what we celebrate today. They serve as a role model inspiring the present and the succeeding generations with confidence, and through their work they make the city and nation a better place,” he said.

Mr. Ravi congratulated all the awardees and noted that among them were eminent medical practitioners whose role as life-savers had been very significant in these traumatic times.

Among the people who were honoured were Lieutenant General A. Arun, general officer, commanding headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area; Sudha Seshayyan, vice-chancellor, Dr. MGR Medical University; Thiagarajan Srinivasan, director, Institute of Liver Transplant and GI surgery, MGM Hospital; Anbarasu Mohan Raj, director and clinical head, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, Medway Heart Institute.

Subramanian Swaminathan, director, infectious diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City; Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital; K. Sridhar, group head, Institute of Neurosciences, MGM Hospital; Bhairavi Senthil, medical director of Skin Health Foundation; T. Palaniappan, chairman, Medway Group of Hospitals and many others were also awarded.

President of the South Madras Club T.S. Krishna also spoke at the event.