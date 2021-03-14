Personalised invitations to vote

CHENNAI

14 March 2021 00:49 IST

Chennai district election officials have found that over 90% electors at a polling station in Villivakkam did not vote in the last poll. Officials will now visit all houses in polling station no.244A, at the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, urging residents to vote. The station in the Villivakkam constituency had 1,609 electors, but only 154 voted in 2019. A group of officials will give printed invitations to each elector in the area, which registered 9.7% turnout in the last election.

Advertising

Advertising