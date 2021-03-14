Tamil Nadu

Personalised invitations to vote

Chennai district election officials have found that over 90% electors at a polling station in Villivakkam did not vote in the last poll. Officials will now visit all houses in polling station no.244A, at the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, urging residents to vote. The station in the Villivakkam constituency had 1,609 electors, but only 154 voted in 2019. A group of officials will give printed invitations to each elector in the area, which registered 9.7% turnout in the last election.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 12:50:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/personalised-invitations-to-vote/article34064099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY