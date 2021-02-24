Tamil Nadu

Personal interview postponed

The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers' Welfare Board has postponed the in-person interview for several posts it had called for last May. The Board had advertised for the post of registrar and driver. The certificate verification for aspirants for the registrar post was to be conducted from February 24 to 27. Similarly, it had called for the post of drivers. The performance assessment of the candidates was to be conducted from February 27 to March 2. A new date would soon be announced, the Board said in a release.

