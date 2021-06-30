Permit outfit members to visit Melavalavu memorial: HC

Considering the fact that Pavutha Podhuvudaimai Iyakkam assisted the lawyers of the Melavalavu massacre victims, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai district administration to permit their members to pay tributes to the victims.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the authorities to permit 10 members of the outfit to visit the memorial for three hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1. Having assisted the lawyers of the victims, the Iyakkam deserved to be given a time slot, the judge said.

The court directed the members to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and maintain physical distancing. The case was posted for reporting compliance to July 2. The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Jeyasekhar of Melur, a member of the Iyakkam, seeking permission to attend the memorial event which fell on June 30.

In 1997, six members of a Scheduled Caste, including Melavalavu panchayat president Murugesan, were hacked to death by caste Hindus. Thirteen persons were convicted in the case, but they were released by the State government in 2019 in connection with MGR centenary celebrations, citing good conduct. Their release was condemned by various parties and groups.