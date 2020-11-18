Permission sought to hold reception for Home Minister Amit Shah

Karu Nagarajan, State general secretary of the BJP met police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday and sought permission to organise a reception for Home Minister Amit Shah who is arriving in the city on November 21.
According to the petition, Mr. Amit Shah will visit Chennai on November 21 and he will be participating in a State government function and a few events organised by the BJP.
On the day of his arrival, the party State unit has planned to accord hima reception. The cadre would stand on both sides of the road to greet the leader and at some places traditional Tamil cultural dances like Karakattam and Oyilattam has also been organized.
Mr. Nagarajan has assured the commissioner that there won't be any disturbance to the public. He also said that the cadres will wear masks and follow personal distancing.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath