Permission sought to hold reception for Home Minister Amit Shah

Karu Nagarajan, State general secretary of the BJP met police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday and sought permission to organise a reception for Home Minister Amit Shah who is arriving in the city on November 21.

According to the petition, Mr. Amit Shah will visit Chennai on November 21 and he will be participating in a State government function and a few events organised by the BJP.

On the day of his arrival, the party State unit has planned to accord hima reception. The cadre would stand on both sides of the road to greet the leader and at some places traditional Tamil cultural dances like Karakattam and Oyilattam has also been organized.

Mr. Nagarajan has assured the commissioner that there won't be any disturbance to the public. He also said that the cadres will wear masks and follow personal distancing.