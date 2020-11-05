Permission only refused for BJP Vel Yatra to curb spread of COVID-19, Minister says

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 15:27 IST

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakaumar said the BJP should give up the yatra in the interests of the people

The State government has declined permission for the BJP’s proposed ‘Vel Yatra’ only to ensure that there was no second or third COVID-19 wave in Tamil Nadu, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said on Thursday. He warned that if anyone violated the restrictions, the law would take its course.

“The spread of COVID-19 has come down across Tamil Nadu. But, there should not be any second or third wave. It should not happen. Who is responsible for protecting the people? It is the government. Only realising that, have we insisted that it is not necessary now. They [the BJP] should realise this and should give up this yatra in the interests of the people. This is good for them and their party,” Mr. Jayakumar told reporters in Chennai.

Asked whether the State government would take action if the order was violated, Mr. Jayakumar said everyone should comply with law. “We are not a lawless State. Whoever it may be must obey the law and it is in the interest of democracy. If anyone acts beyond the law, the law would take its course. Not just the BJP, but everyone should obey the law,” the Minister said.

To a query on the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, he said, “We are hoping that the Governor would take a good decision soon considering the observations made by the Supreme Court in this regard.”