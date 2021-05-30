Permission cards issued for mobile vendors holds good till June 7: Ramnad Collector

Special Correspondent

30 May 2021 16:31 IST

All mobile vendors selling vegetables and fruits can use the permission cards issued earlier up to May 31 by the authorities till June 7, said District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Sunday.

At a meeting held with vendors and officials from the police, horticulture and revenue departments, he said that with the government extending the curfew till June 7, the permission cards issued till May 31, would hold good for another week.

The authorities concerned have been instructed to accept the permission letters issued till May 31 and vendors need not apprehend any trouble.

The meeting had to be convened after many vendors rushed to the offices of the Horticulture department to get the permission renewed as they feared the police may seize their vehicles, they said.

Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, who also attended the meeting, said that the mobile vendors should wear face masks properly. They should also ensure there was no crowding at any point of sale. By following the standard protocols now in force, the virus can be distanced.

The Collector said that the mobile vendors can get in touch with the Horticulture department officials at the district level and also contact the special control room for any assistance.

The residents can also get grocery items from these mobile vendors itself. The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to procure grocery items from wholesale merchants and for distribution to the end consumers through mobile vendors, Mr. Ponraj added.