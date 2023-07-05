‘Permanent police outpost to come up at new bus terminus in Vellore soon’ 

July 05, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

A permanent police outpost will soon come up at the new bus terminus in Vellore, said N. Manivannan, Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday.

The initiative by Vellore Corporation comes nearly two years after the bus terminus was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The proposal would be tabled at the forthcoming council meeting of the civic body for approval by ward members.

As per plan, the new outpost would have a five-member team.

“We have asked the Corporation for adequate space. Once sanctioned, the outpost will start functioning from the terminus,” Mr. Manivannan told The Hindu.

Later in the day, Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, along with Corporation Commissioner P. Rathinasamy, inspected the terminus.

At present, only a few security personnel from a private security company have been deployed on rotation basis to ensure safety of commuters and staff of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) at the terminus. Work on installation of CCTV cameras is progressing slowly.

Spread over 9.25 hectares, the ₹53.13 crore-terminus was built under the Smart Cities Mission.

Of a total of 75 available spaces at the terminus, only a dozen were taken up by traders in a public auction, which was was held a week ago, to set up shops. During festivals, holidays and weekends, the number of hawkers – who are unregulated by the civic body – increases, making it difficult for passengers to board buses at the terminus.