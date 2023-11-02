Permanent police outpost comes up at new bus terminus in Vellore

November 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VELLORE

Ahead of Deepavali, permanent police outpost was inaugurated at the new bus terminus on the Old Katpadi Road, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), in Vellore on Thursday, to ensure commuter safety.

Accompanied by N. Manivannan, Superintendent of Police, M.S. Muthusamy, DIG (Vellore range), inaugurated the new police outpost at the terminus. It was a long-standing demand of commuters after the terminus was inaugurated by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in June 2021. More than 75,000 passengers, including long distance travellers, board buses from the terminus everyday.

“Around ten police personnel, including women constables, will man the new outpost on shifts at the terminus. The outpost will act as a deterrent against petty offenders,” Mr. Manivannan told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread over 300 sq.ft, the new outpost, which will be attached to Vellore north police, has two rooms with CCTV cameras to monitor movement of people in the terminus. The new facility will be led by a sub-inspector level officer, who will have the power to receive and file complaints. The investigation will be done at the inspector-level by Vellore north police.

New bus terminus

Spread over 9.25 hectares, the ₹53.13-crore-terminus was built under the Smart Cities Mission. Out of total 75 available spaces at the terminus, more than two dozen shops were opened.

Meanwhile, the district police installed ten CCTV cameras at key spots including intersections in the crime infested Dhobi Khana in Vellore’s Old Town on Thursday after residents complained to the police on regular petty thefts in the area. Of a total 970 cameras, including over 500 cameras, installed by the Corporation in the town, the Integrated Command Control Centre at the SP office has been monitoring footage on movement of vehicles and people from over 500 cameras every day. The new cameras at Dhobi Khana will also be monitored by the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.