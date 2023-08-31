Permanent police outpost at new bus terminus in Vellore yet to be opened

August 31, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VELLORE

The room for a permanent police outpost at the new bus terminus in Vellore town has been completed but is yet to be put to use.

The space, which has been provided by the Vellore Corporation, comes nearly two years after the bus terminus was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on June 29, 2021. Civic body officials said the proposal for the new outpost was tabled before ward members for approval at a council meeting. “The space for a new police outpost at the new bus terminus is ready and will be opened soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

At present, only a few personnel from private security companies are deployed on a rotational basis to ensure the safety of commuters and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation staff.

Of the 75 new shops meant for commercial purposes, only a dozen have been rented by traders at a public auction that was held a week ago. As a consequence, commuters, who are mostly long-distance travellers, are forced to depend on unhygienic essential items sold by hawkers at the terminus.

The terminus also lacks adequate safety measures. People have to leave the terminus to seek police assistance in case of emergencies. In addition, only a few traffic constables are deployed to regulate the congestion around the facility.

