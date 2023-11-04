HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Periyar’s vision and resolve continue to inspire us to this day: Sonia Gandhi

In a letter to Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, the Congress leader writes Periyar’s lifelong fight against regressive forces provided the ideological mooring for social justice movements across the country

November 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi hailed Periyar and said his vision paved the way for marginalized communities to lead a life of dignity and self-respect. “His lifelong fight against regressive forces provided the ideological mooring for social justice movements across the country. His vision and resolve continue to inspire us to this day,” she said in a letter to Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, who had invited her to visit Periyar Thidal. Ms. Gandhi also backed Veeramani’s view that INDIA bloc is much more than a political alliance. “We believe that the BJP’s divisive ideology can only be defeated through an inclusive and progressive agenda built on a foundation of social justice,” she noted.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.