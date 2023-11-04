Periyar’s vision and resolve continue to inspire us to this day: Sonia Gandhi

November 04, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi hailed Periyar and said his vision paved the way for marginalized communities to lead a life of dignity and self-respect. “His lifelong fight against regressive forces provided the ideological mooring for social justice movements across the country. His vision and resolve continue to inspire us to this day,” she said in a letter to Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, who had invited her to visit Periyar Thidal. Ms. Gandhi also backed Veeramani’s view that INDIA bloc is much more than a political alliance. “We believe that the BJP’s divisive ideology can only be defeated through an inclusive and progressive agenda built on a foundation of social justice,” she noted.