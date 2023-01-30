Periyar’s bust installed in individual’s house removed

January 30, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

A bust of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy installed on the compound wall of an individual’s newly constructed home in Kottaiyur near Karaikudi was removed on Saturday by the police and the district administration, stating that approval was not obtained for installing the statue.

Even as the district administration defended the removal in a statement, the Karaikudi Tahsildar and Deputy Superintendent of Police were transferred on Sunday. Sivaganga Collector issued the order transferring the Tahsildar R. Kannan to another post in the district. Office of the Director General of Police issued the order transferring Devakottai DSP K. Ganeshkumar, who was the acting DSP in-charge for Karaikudi, to vacancy reserve in Chief Office. Both the orders did not cite any reason.

The house owner E. Elangovan, who installed the bust, referred to certain orders by the court and said he was within his rights to install the bust on his property. After objections raised by the police and district administration, he said he was willing to cover the statue until permission was obtained. He criticised the police for removing the bust despite his offer to cover it.

The release by the district administration, meanwhile, cited a government order issued in 1998 and a judgment of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in November 2022, which mandated approval for installation of statues. It said Mr. Elangovan was planning an inauguration on Sunday by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam president Kolathur Mani. It said the bust had been kept safely in Karaikudi Taluk office and a request for installation by Mr. Elangovan would be considered as per procedures.

