Periyar worked for the welfare of his critics, Stalin says

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 14:09 IST

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday noted that Periyar worked for the welfare of his critics as well.

“Periyar had said that statues were built at places where shoes were hurled at him. He printed and gave his picture to whoever wanted to burn it. He offered a pen to whoever who wanted to raise opposing questions. That is why he is Periyar,” he said in a tweet, reacting to the news of Periyar’s statue being desecrated in Coimbatore.

