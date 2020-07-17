Tamil Nadu

Periyar worked for the welfare of his critics, Stalin says

DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday noted that Periyar worked for the welfare of his critics as well.

“Periyar had said that statues were built at places where shoes were hurled at him. He printed and gave his picture to whoever wanted to burn it. He offered a pen to whoever who wanted to raise opposing questions. That is why he is Periyar,” he said in a tweet, reacting to the news of Periyar’s statue being desecrated in Coimbatore.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 2:10:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/periyar-worked-for-the-welfare-of-his-critics-stalin-says/article32112280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY