Periyar varsity teachers in Salem threaten stir

Periyar University Co-ordination Council (PUCC) has decided to launch a continuous protest, as University authorities, despite talks, had not delivered on the assurances it had promised during meetings with teachers’ organisation.

The Council comprises Senate members of government and aided colleges and office bearers of the Association of University Teachers and the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association.

The PUCC urged the Vice-Chancellor to hold talk wit the council members and issue as order the decisions taken therein.

A few days ago the University received flak for a question in an examination that asked students to identify a lower placed caste in the State. The Council said maintaining secrecy on how and who had set the question is an insult to teachers, it said.

The association has placed a list of demands that include replacing the Research and Development division coordinator and launching an inquiry into irregularities in the institution by setting up a committee that included representatives from teachers’ associations.

The University should call for the senate meeting and conduct the meeting of the Board of Research Studies; appoint a permanent Registrar and a Controller of Examination; conduct the Professional English course at stipulated time, the PUCC has said.