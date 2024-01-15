Periyar University V-C moves Madras High Court to quash FIR registered against him

January 15, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R. Jagannathan has approached the Madras High Court with a plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as the charge of cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

In the quash petition listed for hearing before Justice N. Anand Venkatesh on January 18, the petitioner alleged that the FIR had been registered with an ulterior motive to tarnish his image and reputation.

The V-C said the university, established in 1997, had 27 departments and 118 affiliated colleges with jurisdiction over Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts. It had secured 59th rank in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023. “When I took charge as the Vice-Chancellor (in July 2021), I found several irregularities, financial mismanagement and other issues. I took steps to eradicate the irregularities and financial mismanagement and instituted departmental and legal proceedings against erring teaching and non-teaching staff, which caused serious resistance and threat to life and liberty,” he said, claiming that he had found misappropriation of ₹23 lakh by forging of documents in the distance education unit and, therefore, suspended and terminated a few employees who were involved in it.

Denying the charge levelled against him of having swindled university funds by establishing Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation, he said it was a non-profit company established in terms of a Government Order issued by the Higher Education Department on January 19, 2013.

The order provided for setting up of Incubation and Technology Transfer Centres (ITTC) in nine universities in the State to foster incubation activities and entrepreneurial skill among the students in technology-based areas. The aim was to convert the innovative ideas of students into commercially viable products. Accordingly, the varsity started Business Incubation Confederation (BIC@PU), a non-profit company duly registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act of 2013, and the university gained a good status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Therefore, it decided to establish one more not-for-profit company, initially named PUTER Park and subsequently renamed as PUTER Foundation , following the advise of the Registrar of Companies.

In March 2023, the designation of Coordinator of PUTER Foundation was changed to CEO for administrative purposes. Making it clear that the university had not invested any funds in the company, the petitioner said the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and two professors from the general council were appointed as its directors and that the successors to the post of Vice-Chancellor and Registrar would continue to be the directors. “The entire process of formation and registration of the company was duly and unanimously approved by the 114th Syndicate meeting held on the university premises on November 6, 2023,” he said.

He also stressed that the Deputy Secretaries to Government in the Higher Education and Law departments; Director of Technical Education; Director of Collegiate Education; Director of Legal Studies; Director of Medical Education and other Syndicate members had participated in the meeting.“Setting up of PUTER Park is a legal act based on the directions issued under G.O.Ms.No. 6 of 2013. There is no absolutely intention to cheat or commit fraud... Without understanding the nature and functioning of a Section 8 company, the complainant gave an impression as if it is a private company of ours (VC and other accused) and we will swindle money in the future after our retirement,” the petitioner said.

SC/ST charge

The V-C said I. Elangovan, the complainant, had served as a lecturer in Vorhees College till 2009. During his service period, he had pursued a law course, in absentia, between 2003 and 2006, and got enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2012. At present, the complainant was serving as the legal advisor for Periyar University Employees Union. “Using this as a tool, the 3rd respondent/de facto complainant used to create problems for the university whenever it takes action against erring employees,” he said.

He alleged that the complainant was in the habit of misusing the SC/ST (PoA) Act and denied the charge of having used cuss words referring to the caste of the complainant.

Police excess

The V-C further said that the complainant had attempted to meet him, along with a dismissed employee, at the car park on December 26, 2023, but he had simply advised them to meet him in the office after taking prior appointment. He stated that his driver was a witness to the entire incident. However, on the same day, acting on a complaint lodged by the legal advisor, an Assistant Commissioner of Police intercepted “my vehicle, outside the university when I was on the way to catch a train to Chennai attend a meeting with His Excellency, the Governor of Tamil Nadu (also Chancellor of the University),” the V-C said.

The V-C said the ACP had him to get down from the car and when he assured the officer of attending the inquiry after returning from Chennai, the ACP occupied the front seat of the car and began to control the driver.

“He seized my mobile phone. From 4.45 p.m. to 9 p.m., I was wrongfully detained in my car and subsequently in the police jeep,” the petitioner said.

Stating that he was taken to a judicial magistrate for remand at 11:30 pm, the petitioner said a copy of the arrest memo issued to him indicated that he had surrendered before Karuppur police station at 7:30 pm. “From 4:45 pm, the police had treated me as a terrorist,” the petitioner said, adding that the Magistrate refused to remand him and granted conditional bail only after he narrated all the incidents.

Pursuant to his release on bail, the petitioner claimed he had suffered acute heart pain and underwent angioplasty. “I state that the entire case was framed with ulterior motive. They adopted extra judicial method to trap me in this case. I suspect a large conspiracy. Throughout my service, I was never involved in any unethical or illegal activity. I have not gained any monetary consideration other than my legal remuneration,” the V-C added.

He also submitted that there was some misunderstanding with “political personalities” with respect to the appointment of Registrar and the Controller of Examination for Periyar University. “I have only adopted and followed the rules and regulations in appointments for the said posts in accordance with the legal procedures,” he concluded.