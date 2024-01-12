GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Periyar University V-C arrest | Madras High Court to hear T.N. police’s appeal against bail, on January 19

The Court accepted a request made by the Additional Public Prosecutor for an early hearing of the case; the V-C was arrested by the Salem police on December 26, and granted conditional bail the following day

January 12, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan. The V-C was arrested on December 26, 2023 but the Magistrate refused to remand him and ordered his release on condition bail which had been assailed in the present appeal. File

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan. The V-C was arrested on December 26, 2023 but the Magistrate refused to remand him and ordered his release on condition bail which had been assailed in the present appeal. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Madras High Court on Friday (January 12, 2024) agreed to hear on January 19, 2024 an appeal preferred by the Tamil Nadu police against the bail granted to Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan in a case booked against him under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Governor visits Periyar University amid searches by police

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan accepted a request made by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj for an early hearing of the case and directed the High Court Registry to list the appeal on the second working day for the High Court after the Pongal holidays beginning from Saturday (January 13, 2024).

The APP told the judge that the appeal, against the bail granted by a judicial magistrate in Salem on December 26, 2023, was filed before the High Court during the Christmas vacation. Then, vacation judge Justice P. Dhanabal had called for a detailed report from the magistrate by January 12, 2024. However, the appeal had not been listed for hearing on Friday and hence the APP sought a direction to the Registry to list it at the earliest. He contended that the Magistrate had committed an error by refusing to remand the V-C and by granting conditional bail to him, in what is, a serious case.

ALSO READ
SC/ST staff association demands suspension of Periyar University V-C

The law officer stated that E. Elangovan, president of the Periyar University Labour Union, had lodged a complaint with Salem police accusing the V-C of having misused his office for private benefits by strarting an entity named Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation. According to the complainant, the PUTER foundation had been allotted space inside the university campus without the approval of the Senate or the Syndicate. When this irregularity was questioned, the V-C used slur words referring to his caste, the complainant alleged.

Mr. Elangovan had also accused the V-C of having misappropriated a huge amount of money through the foundation. Therefore, the police had registered a case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the SC/ST (PoA) Act and the investigation was taken up by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The V-C was arrested on December 26, 2023 but the Magistrate refused to remand him and ordered his release on condition bail which had been assailed in the present appeal.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration / crime, law and justice / police / arrest / university / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.