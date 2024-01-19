Periyar University V-C arrest case | Madras High Court stays investigation by Tamil Nadu police

January 19, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Friday, January 19, 2024, stayed the investigation into a case booked by the Salem police against Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan on the charge of cheating under the Indian Penal Code as well as a charge under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh granted the interim relief following a petition filed by the V-C to quash the First Information Report (FIR). After the judge pronounced the interim orders, Advocate General P.S. Raman told him that the police had collected additional materials against the accused person.

The Salem police arrested the University’s Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan on December 26, 2023. He was released on conditional bail by a court the following day.

The A-G also said the police would be filing a detailed status report in the case. The judge told him he had given elaborate reasons for granting the interim stay against the investigation and asked the A-G to go through the order and then file a petition to vacate the stay along with the status report. He also told the A-G that he had adjourned the next hearing on the main FIR quash petition by four weeks.

“You please go through the order and then decide on filing a vacate stay application, if necessary. I have given reasons for staying the investigation. The quash petition will be taken up for hearing after four weeks,” he said.

Arguing on behalf of the quash petitioner, the V-C, senior counsel A. Natarajan had denied the charge of swindling of university funds by establishing the Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation. He said this Foundation was a non-profit company established in terms of a Government Order issued by the Higher Education Department on January 19, 2013.

“The entire process of formation and registration of the company was duly and unanimously approved by the 114th Syndicate meeting held on the university premises on November 6, 2023,” the petitioner had said in his affidavit. He also stressed that the Deputy Secretaries to Government in the Higher Education and Law Departments; Director of Technical Education; Director of Collegiate Education; Director of Legal Studies; Director of Medical Education and other Syndicate members had participated in the meeting.

“Setting up of PUTER Park is a legal act based on the directions issued under G.O.Ms.No. 6 of 2013. There is absolutely no intention to cheat or commit fraud... Without understanding the nature and functioning of a Section 8 company, the complainant gave an impression as if it is a private company of ours (V-C and other accused) and we will swindle money in the future after our retirement,” the petitioner said.

The V-C had also denied the allegation of having abused the complainant I. Elangovan, legal advisor for Periyar University Employees Union, by referring to his caste. He alleged that the complainant was in the habit of misusing the SC/ST (PoA) Act.