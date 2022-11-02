Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution withdraws copyright infringement suit related to republishing of DK founder’s literary works

ADVERTISEMENT

The Periyar Self Respect Propaganda Institution, represented by its secretary K. Veeramani, on Monday withdrew a copyright suit filed by it in 2008 against Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) with respect to the republication of the literary works of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy.

Justice M. Sundar permitted the withdrawal of the suit after recording the submission of advocate D. Veerasekaran that he had been instructed by his client to withdraw it. The judge also heard advocates S. Doraisamy and V. Elangovan, representing TPDK leader ‘Kolathur’ Mani alias T.S. Mani, before closing the 13-year-old case.

On July 27, 2009, Justice K. Chandru (since retired) had refused to grant an interim injunction restraining the TPDK from republishing the literary works of Periyar published in Kudiyarasu and other publications. He held that the plaintiff had failed to establish any ownership of the copyright in its favour and a corresponding infringement of such right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, the judge wrote: “Periyar’s writings in Kudiyarasu appeared in the period between two World Wars. He faced incarceration at the hands of the colonial rulers. The security furnished to the press was forfeited several times. He was ostracised by the Hindu orthodoxy. He had to leave the national movement to fight for the cause of social justice, thus facing the wrath of the powerful Congress Party.

“Yet, he continued his mission without expecting anything in return. Many a time, the issues of Kudiyarasu had to be freely distributed as his ideas had to reach the educated ones since illiteracy was then rampant. The year 2009 is going to be the 130th year of his birth and it is painful to see a legal battle on copyright issues over his writings.

“In this fratricidal dispute, his ideas should not be submerged in court dockets. It is the hope of this court that reason will prevail. Our motto should be: Let hundred flowers bloom and thousand thoughts contend.”

The single judge’s refusal to grant an interim injunction was taken on appeal, but a Division Bench of Justices F.M. Ibrahim Kalifulla and N. Kirubakaran dismissed it on June 9, 2010, and confirmed the single judge’s order. Thereafter, the proceedings in the suit continued, and the witnesses were being examined when the plaintiff suddenly decided to withdraw the case.