Periyar memorial at Vaikkom to be inaugurated by August 15

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the renovated Periyar memorial at Vaikkom in Kerala by August 15, the State government said on Tuesday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. The renovation of the memorial and the construction of a library are being undertaken at a total cost of ₹8.14 crore.

The Minister also reviewed the construction of the new library on the campus. An official press release said that 95% of the renovation work had been completed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.