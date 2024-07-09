ADVERTISEMENT

Periyar memorial at Vaikkom to be inaugurated by August 15

Published - July 09, 2024 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the renovated Periyar memorial at Vaikkom in Kerala by August 15, the State government said on Tuesday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. The renovation of the memorial and the construction of a library are being undertaken at a total cost of ₹8.14 crore.

The Minister also reviewed the construction of the new library on the campus. An official press release said that 95% of the renovation work had been completed.

