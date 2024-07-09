GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Periyar memorial at Vaikkom to be inaugurated by August 15

Published - July 09, 2024 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. 

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to inaugurate the renovated Periyar memorial at Vaikkom in Kerala by August 15, the State government said on Tuesday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan visited Vaikkom and reviewed the renovation work. The renovation of the memorial and the construction of a library are being undertaken at a total cost of ₹8.14 crore.

The Minister also reviewed the construction of the new library on the campus. An official press release said that 95% of the renovation work had been completed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.