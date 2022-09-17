Periyar is a world leader, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation for Periyar Ulagam through video conferencing on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that reformist movements, women organisations and activists in many countries were reading the works of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar because the world had accepted him as its leader.

At an event held at Periyar Thidal in Chennai on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister laid the foundation, through videoconference, for Periyar Ulagam, a theme park on Periyar’s ideas, which is being established at Siruganur in Tiruchi. He said Periyar Thidal is the headquarters of not only the Dravidar Kazhagam but also the Tamil community. A 95-foot Periyar statue will also be installed at the centre. Mr. Stalin said, “Periyar Thidal also remains the headquarters of social justice, and there is no leader in the country who has not visited here. Now Periyar Ulagam is being launched to spread the ideas of Periyar all over the world.”

Recalling the State government’s decision to translate the works of Periyar into other languages, he said that by launching Periyar Ulagam, K. Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, would achieve fame that would match that of Periyar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Dravidar Kazhagam had dedicated itself to the task of making Tamil society a learned one and the State government would create constructive opportunities for such a society.

Tamil Nadu Ministers E.V. Velu, P.K. Sekarbabu, and Mr. Veeramani and others participated at the function.