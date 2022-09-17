Periyar is a world leader, says Stalin

The Chief Minister lays the foundation for Periyar Ulagam at Siruganur in Tiruchi

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 23:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laying the foundation for Periyar Ulagam through video conferencing on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that reformist movements, women organisations and activists in many countries were reading the works of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar because the world had accepted him as its leader.

At an event held at Periyar Thidal in Chennai on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary, the Chief Minister laid the foundation, through videoconference, for Periyar Ulagam, a theme park on Periyar’s ideas, which is being established at Siruganur in Tiruchi. He said Periyar Thidal is the headquarters of not only the Dravidar Kazhagam but also the Tamil community. A 95-foot Periyar statue will also be installed at the centre. Mr. Stalin said, “Periyar Thidal also remains the headquarters of social justice, and there is no leader in the country who has not visited here. Now Periyar Ulagam is being launched to spread the ideas of Periyar all over the world.”

Recalling the State government’s decision to translate the works of Periyar into other languages, he said that by launching Periyar Ulagam, K. Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, would achieve fame that would match that of Periyar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Dravidar Kazhagam had dedicated itself to the task of making Tamil society a learned one and the State government would create constructive opportunities for such a society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tamil Nadu Ministers E.V. Velu, P.K. Sekarbabu, and Mr. Veeramani and others participated at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app