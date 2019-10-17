Periyar has been globalised: Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani was facilitated at Periyar Thidal on Wednesday for receiving the Humanist Lifetime Achievement Award presented jointly by American Humanist Association and Periyar International USA last month in Washington D.C.
Mr. Veeramani said that around three works on Dravidian movement and its achievements were unveiled at the conference.
“Several organisations have taken Periyar to the global level. Periyar has been globalised today. The ideals of the Dravidian movement aren’t confined just to Tamil Nadu or India but has spread throughout the world,” he said.
He further added, “The award that was given to me was not just to me. It was for Periyar and the comrades who are working to realise his vision. I was just the representative who received the award.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor