Periyar has been globalised: Veeramani

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani was facilitated at Periyar Thidal on Wednesday for receiving the Humanist Lifetime Achievement Award presented jointly by American Humanist Association and Periyar International USA last month in Washington D.C.

Mr. Veeramani said that around three works on Dravidian movement and its achievements were unveiled at the conference.

“Several organisations have taken Periyar to the global level. Periyar has been globalised today. The ideals of the Dravidian movement aren’t confined just to Tamil Nadu or India but has spread throughout the world,” he said.

He further added, “The award that was given to me was not just to me. It was for Periyar and the comrades who are working to realise his vision. I was just the representative who received the award.”