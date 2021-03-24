Periyar dam level on Wednesday (March 24)

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.42 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 39 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,841 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.