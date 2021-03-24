Tamil Nadu

Periyar dam level on Wednesday (March 24)

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 55 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 64.42 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 39 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,841 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 6:11:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/periyar-dam-level-on-wednesday-march-24-madurai/article34152105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY