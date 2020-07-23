Peravurani MLA tests COVID-19 positive

THANJAVUR

23 July 2020 11:44 IST

M. Govindarasu has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital

Peravurani MLA, M. Govindarasu (70) was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Thursday after the test results of his swab and blood samples returned positive for COVID-19.

The AIADMK MLA reportedly suffered from high body temperature for more than five days, and hence swab and blood samples were lifted from him for testing on July 20. The result came out on Wednesday, and he was brought to TMCH at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. His assistant Ganesan too tested positive for COVID 19 and was also admitted to the TMCH.

Family members of Mr. Govindarasu and Mr. Ganesan and their contacts would be screened for the infection, sources said.