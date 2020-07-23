Tamil Nadu

Peravurani MLA tests COVID-19 positive

M. Govindarasu

M. Govindarasu   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

M. Govindarasu has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital

Peravurani MLA, M. Govindarasu (70) was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Thursday after the test results of his swab and blood samples returned positive for COVID-19.

The AIADMK MLA reportedly suffered from high body temperature for more than five days, and hence swab and blood samples were lifted from him for testing on July 20. The result came out on Wednesday, and he was brought to TMCH at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. His assistant Ganesan too tested positive for COVID 19 and was also admitted to the TMCH.

Family members of Mr. Govindarasu and Mr. Ganesan and their contacts would be screened for the infection, sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 11:44:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/peravurani-mla-tests-covid-19-positive/article32169232.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY