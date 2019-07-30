Tamil Nadu

Perarivalan’s mother meets Amit Shah

Thol. Thirumavalavan and Arputhammal meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Thol. Thirumavalavan and Arputhammal meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

Arputhammal submits a copy of the mercy petition

Arputhammal, mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday seeking the release of her son.

She was accompanied by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar.

Perarivalan — along with Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Jayakumar — has been in jail for 28 years after being convicted in the assassination of the former Prime Minister. “Mr. Amit Shah told us that it is a complicated issue and he shall get back to us after consulting others,” Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu.

During their meeting, they submitted a copy of the mercy petition pending with the Governor. “We briefed him about the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release all the accused,” Mr. Ravikumar added. The delegation said investigating officer Thyagrajan in an affidavit to the Supreme Court had said that Perarivalan was innocent and there was evidence against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:02:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/perarivalans-mother-meets-amit-shah/article28752739.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY