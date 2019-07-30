Perarivalan’s mother meets Amit Shah

Arputhammal, mother of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday seeking the release of her son.

She was accompanied by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar.

Perarivalan — along with Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Jayakumar — has been in jail for 28 years after being convicted in the assassination of the former Prime Minister. “Mr. Amit Shah told us that it is a complicated issue and he shall get back to us after consulting others,” Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu.

During their meeting, they submitted a copy of the mercy petition pending with the Governor. “We briefed him about the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release all the accused,” Mr. Ravikumar added. The delegation said investigating officer Thyagrajan in an affidavit to the Supreme Court had said that Perarivalan was innocent and there was evidence against him.